Nikki Bella’s road to recovery continues.

This week, the injured WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke with USA Today for an interview (see video below) updating fans on her comeback status, while also touching on other wrestling related topics.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On potentially being featured on WWE TV in a non-physical role while she is recovering from her ankle injury: “I mean, I guess you’re going to have to tune in to find out, but you could, even though I kind of have this thing where I’m like, I feel like when you have an injury, like I did when it’s, right before WrestleMania and then Paige comes in and bring Paige win and they’re the tag champions. I feel like the moment of me returning has to be when I can be physical. Because it’s just, we’re almost there and I feel like it just has more impact. But hey, again, you never know because maybe they need me to help them win. Who knows? You know, it’s wrestling. That’s the beauty of it.”

On Tom Brady and Logan Paul’s interactions around the Super Bowl: “I know everyone else got whatever by it, but I like Logan Paul a lot, and I think what he does for our industry is great, and so when I see stuff like that, I’m like, this is great. This is amazing. Like, you know, and it made me laugh because, you know, I am a diehard Eagles fan.”

On Ronda Rousey’s recent return: “I think, you know, my initial response was like, wait, it’s done. But the one thing I will say is it left me wanting a lot more from Ronda. She looked incredible. I mean, she looked so amazing that I want to see her now on more fights. You know, I’m all about nostalgia. So no matter what it was, I love that those two women got into that octagon and did what they did. But I will say the shape that Ronda Rousey’s in, I mean, she’s a year postpartum. That’s incredible. I want to see more from her. I know, you know, as now she’s saying she’s going to have more babies and that was it. But she even in those 17 seconds, Ronda looked like she didn’t miss a beat.”