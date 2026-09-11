Nikki Bella and Paige are continuing to trade shots ahead of their showdown on WWE SmackDown.

Bella and Paige are scheduled to go one-on-one on tonight’s September 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Mexico City, Mexico.

The rivalry has become increasingly personal in recent weeks, with the two exchanging both verbal and physical attacks. During one recent exchange, Paige took things a step further by bringing up Bella’s ex-fiancé, John Cena.

Ahead of their match, Bella surfaced on Instagram with a message addressing Paige while borrowing a familiar catchphrase from The New Day.

“All week I had to try hard to get over the things Paige said to me last Friday on SmackDown,” Bella wrote. “And you know what… this morning I thought to myself IT’S A NEW DAY YES IT IS and that made me feel a lot better!”

Bella followed up by promoting their match on tonight’s show.

“Smackdown LIVE tonight from Mexico City only on USA Network.”

Paige quickly responded on social media and made it clear she wasn’t interested in backing down.

“When you go low Nikki Bella, I’ll go lower I promise you. F**k you.”

Nikki Bella vs. Paige is among the matches scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Mexico City.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.