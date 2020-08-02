 Nikki Bella Announces The Birth Of Her First Child, WWE Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now a mother. The multi-time women’s champion announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. She writes, “7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

WWE would then issue the following congratulating Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

The WWE Universe has gained another new Bella baby!

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on Friday, a baby boy.

Sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child on Saturday, also a boy.

Join WWE in congratulating Nikki and Artem!

