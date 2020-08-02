WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now a mother. The multi-time women’s champion announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. She writes, “7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”
WWE would then issue the following congratulating Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
The WWE Universe has gained another new Bella baby!
Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on Friday, a baby boy.
Sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child on Saturday, also a boy.
Join WWE in congratulating Nikki and Artem!
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- Nikki Bella Announces The Birth Of Her First Child, WWE Comments
- Vickie Guerrero On What She Thought Of Vince McMahon & The Undertaker
- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Announce The Birth Of Their Son
- Chris Jericho Thinks Cesaro Would Be A Top Guy In AEW, Names Other Talent He Would Want To Sign
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman