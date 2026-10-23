Nikki Bella is part of the lineup for Battle of the Streaming Stars, which premieres October 23 on The Roku Channel. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of a dozen competitors in the sports competition hosted by Terry Crews, according to PWInsider's premiere report.

The special comes from Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and updates the Battle of the Network Stars format for streaming personalities. Three teams of four compete in challenges for the Golden Roku Remote, with Kay Adams serving as sideline reporter and Yvette Nicole Brown handling referee duties.

Bella's fellow competitors include Kel Mitchell, Skylar Astin, Rachel Lindsay and Tituss Burgess. The special is available free through The Roku Channel, giving viewers another place to see Bella outside WWE programming.