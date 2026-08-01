Nikki Bella says Brie Bella’s return forced WWE to abandon the heel run she had wanted. Speaking on Unseen with Joey Karni, Nikki explained that she was abruptly moved into a neutral role once WWE decided to reunite the Bella Twins.

The change came on Raw in Philadelphia following Brie’s return at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Then we go out that night in Philly and they just looked at me and they go, ‘You have to be neutral.’ I was like, ‘But I literally just turned on my brand new best friend, Stephanie. Wait, what?’

Nikki had turned against Stephanie Vaquer in November before challenging her for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series.

Nikki said the heel turn was something she had actively requested from WWE.

I had been begging for just to be heel. I just know, I thrive so much in that position and it’s just natural.

WWE had not determined whether Brie would participate in the Royal Rumble when Nikki’s heel storyline began. Once Brie returned, creative plans shifted toward keeping the sisters together.

Then Brie came in and ruined everything, which was fine because we were going in such a great direction. Then Rumble came up and they didn’t know if Brie was coming back or not. So when Brie came back, it was like, well, Nikki obviously needs to be with her.

Nikki said she was not upset about working with Brie, but she had been enjoying the audience response generated by her new character.

Not that I was bummed, but I just was loving the direction I was going. I was getting so much heat and it was a lot of fun.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Unseen with Joey Karni, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.