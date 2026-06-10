Nikki Bella knows how she wants to finish up her WWE career.

And during a recent interview with Casino Guru, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about that, possibly becoming a General Manager in WWE and a women’s segment she recently watched that she thought was “gold.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On possibly being a heel General Manager in WWE: “WWE will always be my home, so I always hope to be a part of it in some way. Maybe transition to General Manager, because I feel like we need some Stephanie McMahon vibes back in there. There’s nothing like a bitchy woman who’s in control, so you never know. If I feel like the body is like, ‘Okay, we’re good, but suit me up and let me run the show,’ I’d do that.”

On if she plans to continue wrestling following the conclusion of her current WWE deal: “Never say never. Honestly, it’s all going to depend on my body, how I feel I look in the ring compared to others. I’m the most aware person ever, and I don’t ever want to take spots from people. I am there to elevate, bring equity, and if I feel like I can’t hang, guess what? I’m not going to go hang. I’m not going to go pretend I can. We’ll see how I am at that point in life.”

On how she wants to spend the next year and a half before her current deal ends: “If it’s a year and a half, I want my wrestling to be better and be at top tier. Now I don’t have that, and I know I can get it there. I want a meaningful story. I’d love to be a heel. I just want to have that type of creative, that story that we used to have. I need that.”

On talent on the WWE roster she wants to work with: “I definitely think I have to do something with Liv before I’m done, because it’s there. You see that even when we went at each other on social media last week, because when I was watching, I was like, ‘Excuse me.’ You naturally saw the engagement immediately, so you could tell there’s unfinished business there, and honestly, I would love my last story to be with Rhea Ripley. I would love to have that with her, and I hope I get to be mixed in with some of the new girls too on my way out. Like Blake Monroe would be another one. Between Blake and Rhea on my way out.”

On Blake Monroe’s ability as a heel: “With Blake, I love when I look at people to get in good stories with. I look at what can I use personally to bring up, and with all those girls, there’s past stuff that we get to bring into it. Even with Blake Monroe. And that’s when stuff is gold. When I saw the girls’ promo last week, Judgment Day, and Brie and Paige, I’m like, ‘Yes, this is what I’m talking about.’ Even though I was like, “Ow, you guys are so mean,’ that’s the stuff I love. Get personal. We’re not here to not hurt feelings. This is wrestling. Go hurt feelings. I’m sorry, but this is what sells. To get the emotion, it’s what gets people invested and connected. Because I think of real life for people. People deal with bosses, employees, neighbors that they get issues with, and friends they have falling outs with. So we can’t be nice. We have to make people feel like, ‘Oh, that’s like my neighbor. I hate him and now I’m gonna boo him.’”