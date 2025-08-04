Nikki Bella checked in with an update on her breast implant issues from last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
During a special live broadcast of The Nikki & Brie Show from ‘The SiriusXM SummerSlam Tailgate’ with Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 at MetLife Stadium for WWE SummerSlam 2025, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke with her twin sister, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella, about the situation.
Featured below is an excerpt from the transcript where it is discussed, along with the full video archive of the special broadcast.
Brie Garcia: I was gonna really ask, how’s your boob doing?
Nikki Garcia: Okay. You want to know what? I literally had told Brie all of this in private and when she said it live about my implant, I was like, “Are you kidding me?” and then yesterday, it’s everywhere about my implant. I keep getting text messages. I was just backstage, and everyone kept coming up like, you know, “Is that okay?”
Brie Garcia: But is it? We’re all wondering.
Nikki Garcia: I’ll know later. I don’t know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It’s swollen. It hurts, but I think it might be fine.