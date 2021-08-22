Earlier this week, Nikki Bella teased that she would be headed to WWE SummerSlam in Las Vegas by writing the following on Twitter:

“Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts? N”

However, late Saturday night, the former WWE Divas Champion noted on Instagram that she wasn’t allowed to go to the event. It’s unclear as to why.

She wrote, “When you’re not allowed to go to SummerSlam in Vegas….. lol”