Nikki Bella Comments On Her and Brie’s Newborns Being Less Than 24 Hours Apart

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to Twitter to comment on the arrival of her son with fiance Artem Chigvintsev two days ago. The former multi-time women’s champion gave birth less than 24 hours before her sister, Brie Bella, would welcome her second child into the world.

Nikki writes, “And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The twin sisters have continued advocating for women’s wrestling on their Bellas podcast following their departure from in-ring competition. Nikk’s son is her first child, while Brie’s newborn is her second with husband Daniel Bryan.