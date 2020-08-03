Nikki Bella Comments On Her and Brie’s Newborns Being Less Than 24 Hours Apart

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to Twitter to comment on the arrival of her son with fiance Artem Chigvintsev two days ago. The former multi-time women’s champion gave birth less than 24 hours before her sister, Brie Bella, would welcome her second child into the world.
Nikki writes, “And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”
And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!💙💙N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020
The twin sisters have continued advocating for women’s wrestling on their Bellas podcast following their departure from in-ring competition. Nikk’s son is her first child, while Brie’s newborn is her second with husband Daniel Bryan.
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- Vickie Guerrero On What She Thought Of Vince McMahon & The Undertaker
- Nikki Bella Announces The Birth Of Her First Child, WWE Comments
- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Announce The Birth Of Their Son
- Chris Jericho Thinks Cesaro Would Be A Top Guy In AEW, Names Other Talent He Would Want To Sign
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman