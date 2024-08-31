It has been confirmed that Nikki Bella was the victim in the incident that led to the felony domestic battery arrest of former Dancing with the Stars contestant Artem Chigvintsev this week.

TMZ has confirmed the news in a new report on Saturday.

According to the report, it was Nikki’s husband himself, Artem, who dialed 911 early in the morning to report the domestic violence at his house. As noted in our previous report, he later called again to cancel it.

TMZ has since obtained the 911 radio dispatch call which said that the reporting party asked for medical assistance but then said that his wife threw shoes at him and he got into an argument with her.

The 911 dispatcher noted that there is a child on scene and he is with his mother and told EMT services to check on the house, but Artem then called again and canceled it. Police still showed up around an hour later and arrested the “Dancing With The Stars” contestant after they found evidence of physical violence on his wife.

As noted, a spokesperson for the WWE Hall of Fame legend issued a simple statement earlier this week regarding the matter, which read, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”