— Nikki Bella has shut down rumors that she’s only interested in dating younger men.

On a recent episode of her “Nikki and Brie Show” podcast, Nikki addressed claims that she exclusively dates men in their 20s.

“There’s another lie going around that I’m only into 20-year-olds — so, when I was looking through DMs, I did see there were a bunch of guys saying, ‘You know, sucks that you’re now only into the 20-year-olds,’ and I go, ‘Where is this coming from?’ To see other people in my DMs confirm it, like, ‘Hey, you know, thought I had a chance, but I guess you’re only into people in their 20s,’ I’m like, ‘What the? This is crazy.’”

Nikki clarified that age isn’t her priority in a relationship — chemistry and connection are. She added that she’s open to dating men in their 20s, 30s, 40s, or 50s, but admitted she wouldn’t go as far as dating someone in their 60s.

Bella was famously engaged to John Cena, who proposed at WrestleMania 33, before they ended their relationship in 2018. She later married her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, though the two divorced in 2024.

— AJ Styles deserves better treatment from WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H — at least according to the Phenomenal One’s son.

On Instagram, a fan vented frustration that Styles was being disrespected by Triple H, saying it was “p*ssing me off.” The post drew a response from Ajay Covell Jones, Styles’ son, who agreed that the fan wasn’t alone in feeling upset about how his father is being booked.

Styles signed with WWE in 2016 and has since become a two-time WWE Champion and Grand Slam winner, completing the latter in 2021. Recently, he has been involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and is set to face El Grande Americano on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

— Matt Riddle recently skipped an appearance for Global Wrestling Kingdom in Barnsley, England, an event intended to support two charities.

The inaugural GWK show was held at the Barnsley Metrodome and raised money for homeless veterans and survivors of bereavement by suicide.

Following criticism, Riddle claimed the show was not a charity event and cited issues with management as the reason for his absence.

On a recent episode of the Masters of Wrestling podcast, Paul London explained why he believes Riddle’s version of events. He said,

“If Matt [Riddle] said they didn’t ever mention to him that it was a charity, then I believe him because he’s a charitable guy. Like I’ve never seen him turn his back on a fan or say no to a fan. He’s very straight up. I mean, what you see is kind of what you get.

“I mean, real life, I mean he’s not putting on a voice when he talks, he’s not, you know, putting on a persona for the sake of trying to keep his brand or any kind of nonsense like that. So, he’s more genuine than I think anybody would realize that doesn’t know him.”

Al Snow served as GWK’s General Manager while SoCal Val was the ring announcer. Grado replaced Riddle in the main event to face Simon Miller.