Nikki Bella has no issue with WWE using her past relationship with John Cena to add a personal element to her current storylines.

WWE stars have repeatedly referenced Bella’s highly publicized breakup with Cena during recent rivalries, with Paige becoming the latest to take a shot at her on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show (see video below), Bella acknowledged that fans may have mixed feelings about WWE turning the relationship into storyline material. However, she believes personal issues can help generate stronger reactions and elevate a feud.

“I know people can feel both ways. Believe me, I get it,” Bella said. “But I think I’m all for what entertains the crowd and helps make the crowd react. I always love bringing something personal into it.”

Bella explained that the references began after fans in Canada started chanting about Cena during one of her appearances.

“It all got stirred up from what they were chanting in Canada,” she continued. “If they never chanted that, none of the stuff in the promo would’ve ever happened. It’s just falling into place that way.”

Bella also enjoyed hearing the live crowd’s response, noting that the storyline has produced a much more divided reaction online.

“The crowd just being there, because it shot it live, it was amazing to hear the reactions,” she said. “It is funny to see the reactions online, very torn.”

Bella added that she expects the personal nature of the rivalry to make what happens next on SmackDown even more entertaining.

“It’s great. I’ll always feel that way,” she said. “It’s going to make it really fun for what we’re going to do [on SmackDown].”

During last week’s SmackDown, Paige confronted Bella backstage and mocked her by saying she had built her career around “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect,” Cena’s longtime catchphrase.