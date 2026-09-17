Nikki Bella says the short length of her recent match with Paige was all part of continuing their storyline.

Bella defeated Paige in a match that lasted roughly three minutes on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The two have been feuding since SummerSlam, where Bella turned on Paige.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show (full episode below), Bella admitted she originally prepared for a much longer match that she thought would resemble something fans might see on a premium live event.

“Our numbers ended up being the most talked about from SmackDown,” Bella said. “Even though we thought we were going to have this like PLE match and I came in prepped for that, I love storytelling, so let’s continue this.”

Rather than being disappointed by the limited time, Bella said she viewed it as another way to generate interest in where the rivalry goes next.

“I’m all about the story, so take it away, you put in that, and it’s great heat and get people talking,” she continued. “‘When is this going to happen? What’s next?’”

Bella added that even some of her friends were questioning why the match ended so quickly.

“My friends were texting like, ‘Why was that only two minutes?’” Bella said. “It’s her fault. Go tell Paige. It’s her fault. She came in like an angry woman.”