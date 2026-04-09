Nikki Bella has been recovering from an injury heading into the big potential championship reunion for The Bella Twins on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The injury bug bites at the worst of times.

During an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast for an in-depth interview, The Bella Twins reflected on the moment the injury happened, while also giving an update on Nikki’s current injury status.

“I’ve been super bummed out about it,” Nikki told Angie. “So, as of now, it’s a sprained ankle. We don’t know if it’s a high sprain or something else so, I got an MRI, I’m waiting for the results.”

Nikki continued, “In our match on Friday, so, it was our second tag match back together and it happened right in the beginning of the match and I finished the match. I can’t believe I finished the match and I stressed out my poor sister.”

Brie then spoke up and began recounting the moment when the injury happened.

“It’s my second match back in eight years,” Brie said. “Like, so much anxiety in her first tag. So she tags me and as I’m about to come in, she goes, ‘Oh, I think I broke my ankle,’ and we’re on live television. I was like, ‘Huh?’ I was like, ‘Do we need to call the match?’”

Nikki then chimed in again, explaining how she initially feared a broken ankle.

“I thought it possibly could be (broken), because I’ve had a break before and the rush that was going through my calf, and I couldn’t put weight on it, I was like, oh, I think I just broke my ankle and just how it felt, I just knew something was wrong but, I knew this was starting the story to WrestleMania,” she said. “So in my head, I knew there were girls in the back waiting to run in. I knew there was just a lot of women a part of this match and I didn’t wanna let anyone down. But I still (had) like 10-12 minutes to go, and I was like, ‘My goodness…’ So every time I would tag in, I was like, ‘No, it’s really broken, Brie. It’s broken’ and the girl who we’re beating up is like, ‘Uh, put me in a hold?’ She’s like, ‘Wait, is her ankle broken?”

She then recalled executing a double suplex on the bum wheel, describing it as “the worst pain she has ever felt,” even more so than a broken neck.

“That was probably the worst pain I’ve ever felt, over a broken neck,” Nikki said. “Putting someone in a double suplex at that point… Because I had no choice but to put weight on it.”

If Nikki is good to go next weekend, it will be The Bella Twins vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.