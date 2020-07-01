Nikki Bella Gives Update On Her Mom Following Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella posted a lengthy statement and video on her Instagram updating fans on the condition of her mother, who had been in surgery and has now been moved to the ICU. Bella sends a special thank you to John Laurinatis, as well as her fans for the support they have sent over the last few days.

Mama Bella had a very successful surgery! Can’t thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can’t wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It’s going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can’t thank you all enough! Feeling very blessed and grateful right now. So relieved and happy. Can’t wait to squeeze my Mom! She’ll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she’s getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family’s rock! We all couldn’t have gotten through today without you! Love you!

You can see Bella’s full post below. Wishing her mom a speedy recovery.