During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikki Bella expressed her desire to face off against Serena Williams and Taylor Swift in a WWE ring.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On which celebrities she wants to face: “Oh gosh, so there’s a few. The first person that comes to mind is Serena Williams. I think that would be so cool, especially now, like her in her mom era, but what we saw at Super Bowl, she has that sass, and she has that stage presence. Taylor Swift would be really fun. I’d have to, I think, be in my bad girl era. But like, we could talk about the eras. She would have the Swifties behind her, I would have the Bella Army.”

On a possible Brie Bella return to WWE: “That’s definitely what I’m hoping to see. I’m not gonna lie. I mean, I like having my own time, but also, I can’t do it without my tag partner. So, you never know. As we love to say in WWE, you never know what’s gonna happen. It keeps us on our toes, but you just gotta’ stay tuned. Gotta’ keep tuning in.”

GUNTHER may have reclaimed the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but not everyone is celebrating his return to the top — especially Jonathan Coachman.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Behind the Turnbuckle” podcast, Coachman didn’t hold back his thoughts on GUNTHER’s victory over Jey Uso. He said,

“Jey Uso is way more over than GUNTHER; that’s a fact. He sells way more merchandise than GUNTHER; that’s a fact… Why take the title off Jey and give it back to someone I find incredibly unentertaining?”

GUNTHER’s win ended Jey Uso’s 51-day title reign, which began at WrestleMania 41 when Jey defeated the Austrian star.

The match also marked a rare moment in WWE history — the first time a World Title has changed hands on television since September 2021, when Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion.