WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to Twitter earlier today asking fans what she should wear to SummerSlam, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium from Las Vegas next Sunday. The former multi-time women’s champion writes, “Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts?” Bella has said in the past that she was interested in one final run.

Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts? N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 14, 2021

Today is former WWE champion’s Kofi Kingston birthday. The New Day turned 40. WWE writes, “It’s @TrueKofi’s birthday, YES IT IS!”