Nikki Bella shows off her hosting duties in a new special coming to ESPN with exclusive WWE-related content.

This week, ESPN released the trailer for a special dubbed, “Fanatics Fest: All Access,” which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the annual Fanatics Fest NYC convention from last month, which featured several high-profile sports stars and legends.

Included in the documentary are highlights and never-before seen moments such as Dominik Mysterio taking part in a chicken finger eating contest, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Rhea Ripley surprising fans and other non-WWE highlights, such as Kevin Durant being traded to the Houston Rockets live on stage, Tom Brady making a fans dream come true, a surprise Travis Scott concert and more.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details, as well as the first official trailer for the hour-long special coming to ESPN and ESPN+ on July 7.