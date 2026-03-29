There may be an injury concern coming out of this week’s episode of SmackDown.

During Friday night’s show, The Bella Twins teamed up to face Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in tag team action. However, the match may not have gone off without an issue behind the scenes.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Nikki Bella appeared to suffer a potential leg injury during the bout, specifically while brawling off-camera with Nia Jax prior to the finish.

“Not sure the severity but Nikki Bella appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while brawling off screen with Nia Jax before the finish of their tag match on SmackDown,” Alvarez wrote. “She was limping and had Nia throw her outside afterwards and never got into the ring again, and the doctor was over checking on her for the rest of the segment. Hopefully she’s ok.”

That’s definitely not a great sign.

Despite the apparent issue, the match continued, with Brie Bella ultimately scoring the pinfall victory for her team.

After the match, Lash Legend and Nia Jax hit the ring and once again laid out both teams, continuing their recent string of post-match assaults.

Moments later, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria — who are scheduled to challenge for the titles on Raw this Monday — ran down to make the save and clear the ring.

As of now, there’s no official word on the severity of Nikki Bella’s condition.