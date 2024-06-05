Nikki Bella has been staying busy since retiring from WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend has been hosting a podcast along with her twin sister and fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend, Brie Bella, as well as serving as one of the hosts for the USA Network series, “Barmageddon,” which follows WWE Monday Night Raw on the network every Monday night at 11/10c.

On Wednesday, a new gig for the former Total Divas and Total Bellas star was announced.

Bella was announced as part of the cast for season three of ‘The Traitors US’ reality series on Peacock. Also scheduled to join the cast for the new season are many former ‘Survivor’ players, such as Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and Sam Asghari, as well as Dorinda Medley from ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from ‘Big Brother’, Gabby Windey from ‘The Bachelorette’, among others.

‘The Traitors US’ is a reality competition show that follows a group of participants as they play a murder-mystery game in the Ardross Castle in Scotland.

The official promotional synopsis for the show reads as follows:

“Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the players try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Featured below is the teaser video for season three of ‘The Traitors US’ featuring host Alan Cumming running down the cast for the popular Peacock program.