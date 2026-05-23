Another mainstream television appearance is lined up for Nikki Bella.

According to Deadline, the WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to appear on the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which will premiere with new episodes on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Friday, June 12.

The series will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

Bella is part of a celebrity lineup that includes Los Angeles Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman, Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas, as well as Michael Urie, Yvonne Orji, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Chalke, Nat Faxon, Joel Kim Booster, New Girl cast members Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson, Andrea Savage, Brian Austin Green, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Dan Bucatinsky, Vanessa Lachey, Adam Conover, Simon Rex, Kelly McCreary, Billy Gardell, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, rapper and chef Action Bronson, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, Jordin Sparks, Scott Aukerman and Brett Gelman.

A notable crossover appearance for the former WWE Women’s Champion.

Bella has been out of action due to an ankle injury dating back to the road to WrestleMania 42. During her absence, the returning Paige teamed with Brie Bella to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”