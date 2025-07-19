Nikki Bella is excited to be back on the scene in WWE.

She’s also excited about her small role in the biggest film she has ever appeared in — Happy Gilmore 2, which stars Adam Sandler and features other pro wrestling personalities such as MJF and Becky Lynch, as well as Bad Bunny.

During a recent interview with E! News, the WWE Hall of Fame legend described what it was like working with the legendary Sandler on the set of the film.

“Oh, my gosh,” Bella began. “The greatest thing ever. He is absolutely amazing. The set was so much fun. I truly am. I mean, I’ve always believed in laughter is the best medicine, but it really is. Sometimes when people do sequels, it’s never as good.”

Bella continued, “This is going to be even better than the first, and I’m not even saying that because I’m part of it,” she said. “But we just could not stop crying, laughing on set, and Adam just makes it really comfortable for everyone. I’ve never been in that big of a feature film, and like, he’s so hands on. Every scene with everybody on how you can make every scene even better, and it was so much fun.”

From there, Bella went into promotion mode, making a big tease for a scene and direction in the film that hasn’t even been teased yet in any of the trailers hyping the highly-anticipated sequel.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see it,” Bella added. “Because so much of the movie, they haven’t even teased yet in the trailers. Like, there is a massive part that people are going to be obsessed with, and that’s kind of where I’m at, that they haven’t even teased, that I think it’s so cool that they haven’t really teased it, because you’re gonna watch and you’re gonna go, ‘oh, it’s going in this direction.'”

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to drop on Netflix next Friday, July 25, 2025.