The paperwork is filed.

As noted, there was talk of Nikki Bella shopping for divorce attorneys following the situation that led to the felony domestic battery arrest of her husband of “Dancing with the Stars” fame, Artem Chigvintsev.

In an update, TMZ.com is reporting that the WWE Hall of Fame legend has officially filed for divorce.

We will keep you posted as other additional news and notes regarding this story continue to surface.

