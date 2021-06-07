During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight WWE superstar Nikki Bella spoke about her speech at this year’s Hall of Fame Ceremony where the leader of the Bella army thanked her former fiance and fellow WWE legend, John Cena, to the surprise of many in the WWE Universe. Bella opens up about her decision to mention Cena, stating that he played a huge role in helping her find her “Fearless” identity.

I didn’t think anything about it because when you’re in those moments at the Hall of Fame, you really look at your career and you’re like, ‘Who was there, who helped me along the way?’ So much of the time people will talk about themselves, and for me, I look at my career and I know that wasn’t just because of me. It was Brie [Bella], it was the Bella army, it was the producers, all the people that believed in me, and John was a big part of that. He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of that world that I never saw before. I think just because you have breakups or whatever it may be, doesn’t mean you can’t thank those people and just truly be so grateful for the help that they had.

She later adds that she even texted Cena after her and her sister Brie were named to the Hall of Fame class.