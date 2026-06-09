Nikki Bella appears to be making steady progress in her recovery from the ankle injury that has kept her sidelined since before WrestleMania 42.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared a positive update on her rehabilitation, revealing that she has canceled a planned trip to Italy in order to remain focused on getting back to full strength.

According to Bella, the decision ultimately felt like the right move as her recovery continues to trend in a positive direction.

Speaking on a solo episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (see video below), Bella explained that she began having second thoughts about traveling and eventually realized she needed to stay home and concentrate on her workouts and rehab.

“The one thing that was the blessing, you know, when I originally had my trip booked to meet Brie, every night I’d wake up with anxiety about this trip,” she said. “So that’s when I started to know it wasn’t a right time for me to go to Tuscany, and being home, I’ve realized that I’ve really just have been hardworking at my workouts and recovery and just getting really good news along the way, how much stronger I am, just everything looks great.”

That wasn’t the only encouraging news Bella shared.

The former Divas Champion went on to reveal that her recovery is progressing so well that her next round of X-rays has been moved up ahead of schedule. She also noted that she expects to begin testing things out in the ring soon as she takes another step toward an in-ring return.

“I’m getting my X-rays done I think a week earlier,” she continued. “I’ll start to just get in the ring and dabble on how that feels. But everything’s just looking really strong and healthy and I felt like I had to be home.”