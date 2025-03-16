Fightful Select is reporting that San Diego, CA is being considered as a potential host city for WWE Survivor Series 2025.

WWE hasn’t had a warm weather venue for the event since Los Angeles in 2018, as recent years have seen the event take place in cities like Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, along with the Thunderdome.

San Diego has been listed internally as a possibility for some time, although a specific date hasn’t been confirmed yet. The event has typically been held during Thanksgiving weekend for the past two years.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently spoke with E! News to discuss a variety of topics, including her appearance during the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, reuniting with John Cena backstage at the show, and more.

And finally, AJ Styles and GUNTHER faced off in a Steel Cage match at a WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany on Saturday night.