WWE is returning with a bang on Monday night.

WWE Raw returns on Monday night, June 9, 2025, with the post-WWE Money In The Bank 2025 episode live on Netflix at 8/7c from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, it was announced that WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella will make her WWE television return on the 6/9 episode of WWE Raw.

Additionally, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has been confirmed as the main event of the weekly two-hour-plus red brand prime time program.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.