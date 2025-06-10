Zoey Stark has shared a new update on her knee injury following recent surgery. As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the WWE star suffered the injury during a match on the May 19th episode of RAW. A few days later, she confirmed she’d be “out for a while.”

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Stark is seen at Rothman Orthopaedics just eight days after the injury. She reveals that the damage involved her MCL, ACL, and meniscus. While the surgery was originally expected to take two hours, it ultimately lasted three and a half.

On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, we send our best wishes to Stark on a quick and full recovery.

Mr. Iguana emerged as one of the standout stars from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, and WWE is now making the most of his rising popularity.

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a video package aired featuring Mr. Iguana and his pet La Yezca, putting the spotlight on the unique duo.

Over the weekend, Mr. Iguana’s segment became one of the most liked WWE social media posts, alongside highlights from WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

IGUANA CLUB 🦎@MrIguana & La Yezca captivated all of us and we want more! pic.twitter.com/PTEUh9hDiZ — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

Nikki Bella made a return on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

During her in-ring promo, Nikki celebrated the upcoming Evolution 2 pay-per-view event and spotlighted several current WWE stars. However, the moment was quickly cut short by Liv Morgan, who stormed to the ring visibly agitated.

Morgan unleashed a tirade, boasting about her accomplishments and claiming that she would’ve been champion in Nikki’s era. She also took offense at not being mentioned in Bella’s promo, accusing Nikki of being jealous of her success — pointing to her current title reign, the respect she commands, and even her relationship status.

Things escalated when Nikki questioned Morgan’s comments about her “man,” alluding to Roxanne Perez’s ambiguous situation. As Nikki tried to exit the ring, Morgan baited her back in with a stinging remark, labeling her a “reality show diva.”

The confrontation ended with Morgan blindsiding Bella and hitting her with Oblivion, leaving her laid out as Liv stood tall.

Is … THIS part of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour?! 🫢#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MzXHnr6IIO — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

Adam Jones of Tool was spotted at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

Backstage, Jones linked up with Triple H, who jokingly handed him a dollar, noting that Adam drove a tough bargain when it came to working on entrance themes for PENTA and Rey Fenix.

Reflecting on the moment, Jones posted on social media. He wrote,

“What an ultimate experience it is for me to cross off ‘collaborating on music with @wwe’ on my bucket list.”