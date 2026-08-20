Nikki Bella is embracing the possibility of her feud with Paige playing out beyond WWE television.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show (full episode below), Bella discussed her recent social media exchanges with Paige and how they have added another layer to their rivalry. Paige’s promo did not make the August 14 episode of WWE SmackDown, something that Bella said reminded her of dealing with similar situations a decade ago.

“I love how we got into our Twitter war, Paige and I. I have such great stuff to work with. When her segment got cut, I was like, ‘What did you have to say?’ It’s such a great heel thing,” Bella said. “When they posted her promo back at me, I was like, ‘Was this during the commercial break?’ Knowing it’s an online exclusive. It was making people so mad. It’s so fun. I love it.”

Rather than viewing segments being cut as a setback, Bella said she is prepared to turn those situations into material for the storyline.

“At this point, if it turns into an online story, why not? I was brainstorming, preparing; it brought me back to a decade ago. I need to be prepared for these things that might get cut. I was like, ‘We always made the most of things.’ It’s how we fought and made us want to break barriers more.’ I was getting very creative.”

Bella believes she and Paige have enough history and name recognition to make the rivalry work even if portions of it continue to take place online.

“It would almost be great to keep getting cut and making this an online thing with Paige because we do have so much equity and star power. We come from the reality era, too. We’ve done so much that goes beyond the ring. It’ll work. I have a lot of ideas, and I’m prepared for whatever happens and to ruffle feathers. I’m going to watch all these movies of these gaslighting men and be taking notes.”

Bella returned to in-ring action at SummerSlam after missing five months with a severe ankle fracture, sprain and tear. Following a six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence at the event, The Bellas attacked Paige.