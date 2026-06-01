Nikki Bella recently revealed a creative concept she pitched for WWE for Clash in Italy that ultimately never made it to the screen.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (full audio below), the WWE Hall of Famer shared details about a lighthearted series of segments she envisioned for the premium live event.

The idea, titled “Ciao Bella,” would have featured several WWE stars taking part in fun, Italian-themed vignettes inspired by the aesthetic and tone of Emily in Paris.

Bella explained that the project was intended to celebrate the culture and atmosphere surrounding WWE’s first-ever premium live event in Italy, while also incorporating a number of WWE Superstars into comedic situations.

“I pitched this incredible idea called Ciao Bella,” she began. “‘Hey, you guys, I would love to do this, whether it’s pre-show or doing a fun commercial thing for a PLE or just make it social.’ It would be where I have these different moments with WWE superstars, so there would be a moment where I’m on the scooter with Danhausen and his scarf is flying in my face. I’d have a moment with Brie and Paige and have a spritz with the tag team champions, and then I’d be on a gondola ride with Gunther, and he’s just staring straight being Gunther, and I’m looking around like Emily in Paris. This is what gave me the idea, being like Emily in Rome, me touring with WWE superstars. The gondolier is another WWE superstar giving me the look, or he’s someone who hates Gunther. I have this other moment where Oba and I are getting gelato and trying a selfie with him, but the height difference. Judgment Day comes and slaps the gelato out of our hands.”

The pitch didn’t stop there.

Bella said she had mapped out several additional scenarios featuring WWE talent, including a romantic spaghetti dinner with Penta, all designed to create a playful and entertaining social-media-style feature tied to the event.

“I had all these fun segment ideas with superstars that were very Italian and fun, that gave Emily in Paris vibes,” she continued. “I have a romantic spaghetti dinner with Penta. They showed interest. I was going back with the team, and they really liked the idea. My ending segment was me walking down the street, and they are going, ‘Ciao Bella, Ciao Bella.’ I take a pause and go, ‘Oh my God, I’m so famous here.’ Obviously, because they call everyone Bella, but I think it’s because I’m Nikki Bella. It was cute and they all loved it, but it fell through.”

While the concept never came to fruition, Bella indicated that WWE officials were receptive to the idea during discussions before plans ultimately changed.

Bella has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in March. However, she recently expressed optimism about returning to WWE action in time for Night of Champions, which is scheduled for June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Love my Italian Bella Army! 💚🤍❤️💋 https://t.co/SMir3Og9Cy — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) May 31, 2026