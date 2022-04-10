WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently spoke with US Weekly about her upcoming wedding to Artem Chigvintsev, and how the big day may potentially air on the E! Network. That and more can be found below.

Says they have a wedding date set:

“We’ve set a wedding date. I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon. Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.”

How Brie Bella is the Maid of Honor:

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.” Brie herself commented to Us Weekly, “I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s—t together.”

How the wedding might air on the E! network:

“It might be on E!. So, the world may see it. There’s so, so much pressure [with the first dance]. I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.’ But I need to start now.”