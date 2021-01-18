Nikki Bella made an appearance on the Pretty Big Deal podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Bella talked about how she knew current SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks was going to be a big star even before she debuted on the WWE main roster.

Here is what she had to say:

“I’ve always called it about Sasha Banks. Since the day she debuted, even right before she debuted. She has it all, what you look at in a WWE superstar. She’s an incredible wrestler and an entertaining superstar. The minute she hits the ramp and comes through the curtain, you’re just locked in on her.

