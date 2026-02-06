The Royal Rumble surprise that brought the Bella Twins back into the spotlight also reopened a much bigger conversation among fans: is WWE actually prepared for the next era of top stars? With familiar names exiting the picture and others nearing the end of their runs, questions about roster depth and long-term planning have grown louder in recent months.

That debate picked up real traction after Nikki Bella and Brie Bella returned at the women’s Royal Rumble and made it clear they are not just visiting. Shortly after reappearing on WWE television, the twins discussed the state of the company during a conversation on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, and Nikki’s assessment challenged some long-held assumptions.

Rather than criticizing WWE’s women’s roster, Nikki framed it as the company’s strongest area right now. “The women’s division, especially, is incredible,” she said, before taking it a step further. “I actually, no offense, think the women’s division is better than the men’s division overall.” Her point was not about star power in isolation, but about opportunity, athletic growth, and how consistently talent is being positioned to succeed.

Nikki credited the current environment for allowing women to thrive in ways previous generations rarely experienced. “For women, it’s the best ever, because of the opportunities given, the athleticism,” she explained. “Overall, for them, I think it’s great.” That praise stood in contrast to her concern that the men’s side of the roster is entering a transitional phase without enough new stars firmly established.

The concern became sharper when Nikki pointed to recent departures and looming retirements. “We need to build more stars overall in WWE,” she said, noting that the urgency feels greater on the men’s side. “Especially seeing how many are going to be retiring soon. Like, already to lose AJ Styles so quick, that was crazy sad. John’s gone.” She added that when you start looking at the ages of remaining top names like John Cena, the timeline becomes impossible to ignore.

From a broader industry standpoint, Nikki’s comments reflect a shift in how success is measured. WWE’s women’s division has benefited from sustained investment in character development, match quality, and long-term storytelling, while the men’s division now faces pressure to replenish its main-event pipeline during a period of major turnover.

How WWE responds to that imbalance will influence not just future headline matches, but how fans connect with the next generation of stars. With legends stepping away and returning icons unable to carry the load forever, the emphasis on who gets built next may define the company’s creative direction more than any single comeback or championship run.