Nikki Bella’s injury situation may be worth keeping an eye on as WrestleMania season heats up.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently spotted wearing a walking boot during a live filming of The Nikki & Brie Show, raising some concern about her status (see video and photo below). Despite the visible injury, Nikki remained in good spirits, even standing and dancing briefly as Natalya arrived for the taping.

The episode also featured appearances from Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, making for a stacked lineup despite the unexpected attention on Nikki’s condition.

Reports indicate that Nikki may have suffered the injury during her recent return match on WWE SmackDown, where she teamed with Brie Bella against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Not ideal timing.

With WrestleMania 42 just around the corner, speculation is already swirling about the involvement of multiple top names in the women’s tag team division. Rumors suggest that Nikki and Brie, along with Charlotte and Alexa, could appear on tonight’s WWE Raw, where the reigning champions, The Irresistible Forces, are set to defend their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Looking ahead, all signs point to a potential multi-team women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.