Despite raising eyebrows with her appearance on the red carpet, Nikki Bella insists she’s not going anywhere when it comes to WrestleMania 42.

Nikki and Brie Bella spoke with Big E during the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet special on Friday night, where Nikki was spotted wearing a walking boot.

Naturally, that led to questions about her status for the advertised four-way Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

Short answer?

She’s still in.

“I’m feeling great,” she said. “Just getting that extra rest in so I can be ready for tomorrow. Ready to win those tag titles,” Nikki said when asked how she was holding up ahead of the big event.

Big E then pointed out the walking boot and directly questioned whether she would still be competing on the WrestleMania card.

Nikki didn’t hesitate.

“Oh yeah,” she said. “I’m there. I’m here, I would never leave Brie’s side ever. I’m still in it, I’m still there tomorrow and we’re going to win those tag titles.”

No doubt about it.

Brie Bella echoed that confidence, making it clear that adversity is nothing new for the duo.

“The Bella Twins are unstoppable, we are used to obstacles, and we overcome everything.”

As noted on Thursday, multiple sources claim Nikki Bella will be replaced by a surprise returning legend in the four woman team at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.