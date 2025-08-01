Nikki Bella competed in an eight-woman tag team match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, teaming up with Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley to take on Naomi, Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, and Alba Fyre.

However, the match left Nikki dealing with an unexpected injury.

During the latest edition of her “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Nikki said, “I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t*t looked at. I was just telling Brie, having conversations with my shirt off thinking, ‘I didn’t think I would be here today on my day off in New York City getting my boobs looked at,’ knowing that my implant, I think, has moved. It has moved.”

She added, “Did anyone see that heat spot on Monday night? Piper’s elbow drop?”

Brie chimed in, “Put Nikki’s implant right into her ribs.”

Nikki added, “Yeah, it’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay. We’re going to get it fixed. One day. I told the doctor, ‘Newly divorced. The minute these boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you and we’re going to make these girls look real good.’ These girls are going to get some action in the future. Not that bad of a difference. They still look hot.’”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on ticket sales for WWE SummerSlam 2025, which takes place this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As of now, 47,468 tickets have been distributed for Night One, while Night Two has moved 50,387 tickets. Roughly 1,000 tickets remain available for each night.

On the resale market, ticket prices range from $188 to $1,946 for Night One and from $191 to $1,946 for Night Two.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be held on August 2 and 3, with live coverage airing on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

A new report has provided an update on two WWE NXT Superstars who may be headed to the main roster in the near future.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is receiving strong support from The CW Network, which currently airs NXT programming.

CW executives are reportedly very high on Page, with sources noting the network “loves” him and wants him to be prominently featured. Page has already taken on several media responsibilities and recently represented WWE at a NASCAR event broadcast by The CW Network. The network reportedly intends to include him in as many promotional efforts as possible to showcase the NXT brand.

The report also notes that both Ethan Page and his on-screen rival, Ricky Saints, remain on WWE’s radar for potential main roster call-ups.