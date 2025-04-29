“Total Divas” made its debut on E! in July 2013, originally spotlighting The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), Cameron, Naomi, JoJo, and Natalya. Over the course of its nine-season run, the cast evolved, but Nikki, Brie, Natalya, and Naomi were mainstays throughout the series.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella discussed the possibility of reviving the popular reality series while speaking with fellow WWE star Naomi.

“I really, honestly, think….I get asked about it all the time. I really think there is something about all of us getting rebooted. Our OG crew with maybe two new ones. Us three, Nattie, Paige, and Nia. We’re all still working, then we bring in two new ones. So much has happened. It’s like the ‘Sex and The City’ reboot, ‘And Just Like That.’ We could have our Total Divas And Just Like That moment,” Nikki said.

Paige was part of the “Total Divas” lineup beginning in season three and remained for six seasons. Nia Jax came on board in season six and also became a central figure in later episodes.

“Total Divas” wrapped its final season in December 2019, but Nikki’s comments have sparked renewed interest in a reboot featuring familiar faces—and possibly a couple of fresh ones.

