There is more to the story regarding Nikki Bella’s absence from WrestleMania 42.

During the build-up to this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” rumors were swirling regarding Nikki Bella dealing with an injury that would likely cause her to be unable to wrestle at WrestleMania 42 as advertised.

And that’s what happened.

As seen during night one at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, Nikki Bella came out on crutches and announced that she was not medically cleared to compete.

Paige would be announced as her replacement, and she and Brie Bella would go on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Later in the evening, Nikki Bella surfaced on social media to reveal that her injury was worse than she let on, and that she will “fill [fans] in soon.”

“I’ll finally fill you all in soon,” she wrote as the caption to a video showing off her injury. “Fractured, tore and sprained my ankle.”

Bella added, “It’s been a painful two weeks.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.