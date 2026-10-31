Nikki Bella still has several names on her WWE wish list before officially calling it a career.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed some of the stars she hopes to share the ring with before retiring, including potential opponents, unfinished rivalries and an intriguing tag team possibility.

During a recent interview with Justin Dorazio, Bella praised Chelsea Green and revealed that Maxxine Dupri is among the talents she would particularly enjoy working with. She also expressed interest in revisiting her rivalry with Liv Morgan and potentially facing Lola Vice and Rhea Ripley.

“Oh, gosh. There’s so many. Like, love Chelsea Green. So happy. I didn’t know if I’d get to Chelsea Green. She’s just so entertaining and funny, and then I just love that. I would love to have something with Maxxine (Dupri) before I call it a day. There’s just, I look at Maxxine and she just… She’s been crushing it. I’d love to do entertaining stuff with her. I love when there’s something personal I could bring into the story. It’s always how I am, and so there’s a lot of like how Chelsea and Paige, I’ve been able to bring in so much personal stuff. I see that I could do that with Maxxine. I want to revisit Liv. It was such a tease, and I think to go back to Liv would be great. Shoot, let me think. You know, I see Lola Vice would be so fun. Rhea Ripley has always been a dream.”

While Bella has spent much of her career teaming with her twin sister Brie, she also has another potential tag team partner in mind.

Bella revealed that she and Blake Monroe have already discussed the possibility of joining forces, pointing to their shared heel personas as something that could make the pairing particularly entertaining.

“Blake Monroe. I mean, there’s so much there for Blake and I, but we’re both heels. So like, we’ve always talked like we need to be a tag team right now. It’d be so fun.”

As for her sister, Bella acknowledged that another singles match against Brie is unlikely to happen before their respective in-ring careers come to an end.

Although she fondly remembers their previous encounters and believes they have strong chemistry together, Bella explained that injuries and the limited time remaining in their careers make another showdown difficult to envision.

“I mean, now, like, after our injuries, I don’t think so. I just don’t think… We’re so, like, at the end of our in ring careers that I feel like it just has to be together at this point. I would have loved that though before, because I really loved that match with Brie. It’s a lot like when I have my matches with Paige, there’s certain people you work with and you have great chemistry with and you give a lot to each other, and I remember that match. We just are timing, like, you know, you just have chemistry and I would have loved to have one more match, especially how I am now. I would love for Brie to, like, if it was still Paige and I in a story, for her to come in and call me out and be like, what? But, like, by the time she heals and comes back, I don’t think it’ll happen, unfortunately.”