Nikki Bella is on the comeback trail.

Leading up to her WWE return as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year, reports surfaced regarding Nikki Bella re-signing with WWE.

In an update, Nikki and her twin sister, fellow former WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Brie Bella, spoke about Nikki’s next return to WWE coming in the near future.

SiriusXM released the following excerpt from the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show where The Bella Twins touched on this topic:

On today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Garcia teases returning to WWE for a bigger storyline while sharing her thoughts on “Queen of the Ring.”



The Nikki & Brie Show hosted by Nikki & Brie Garcia is available anytime on the SiriusXM app. New episodes every Monday and Thursday. Listen to the full episode HERE.



Nikki Garcia teases returning to WWE for a bigger storyline (21:23-23:43)



Brie Bella: “I mean, I will say this. When I walked away from that film, was I in awe about her physical strength? Absolutely, but what got me the most was her mental strength and that right there is what truly inspired me more than anything.”



Nikki Bella: “Well, I agree. It made, I mean, we were talking. I had so many ideas because I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen, and watching that, it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck. I had moments of like, “No, this isn’t going to be career ending, I’m going to come back,” and the thing is is I come back differently, but she also had a massive knee injury, but seeing how she overcame, especially that last match that they showed in the movie, it just made me feel so many things of, you know, her age, being a mom, the mental ability and I was like, “See, I can do this, and you could do it with anyone.” It’s mind over matter. Maybe you don’t look like who the world champion is, or maybe you’re not the age of this new person that everyone’s looking at, but that doesn’t mean what you can do and conquer and achieve is over because when it’s the mind, and you can push it in that way, you can conquer anything. You can become a world champion at this age if you want. Whatever the age may be. You may have less muscles than this person, but you still can become a world champion at any age. You know what I mean?”



Brie Bella: “I mean, you know what’s crazy is I’ll never forget, we were wrestling Maryse and I think it was Alicia Fox on one of the live events. You remember when Maryse’s knee popped out and I remember we’re backstage and they have to put her knee back in and she literally goes, “If my sister can birth babies, I can get my knee put back in,” and I remember being right there as support and when they did it and I was like, “Oh my gosh,” cause you could physically see her knee on the side and how the doctor had to move it and pop it back in and I was like, I just remember for a second, like, “Damn, if that’s like birthing babies, I don’t know if it’s all for me,” but yeah. It is pretty crazy, our mental ability.