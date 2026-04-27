Nikki Bella is targeting a return to the ring from her ankle injury in time for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia this June.

Speaking on a solo edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, Bella commented on her recovery timeline and hopes to be back for the June premium live event.

“Hopefully I will get to see you all in June,” she said. “They just announced Night of Champions is going to be happening in June.”

Bella added, “So fingers crossed that still goes (forward). But obviously, I’d love to see you all there!”

Bella has been sidelined since the March 27 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and the injury forced her to miss WrestleMania 42. In her absence, returning star Paige stepped in for the fatal four-way tag team title match, where she and Brie would go on to capture the gold.