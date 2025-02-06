– Nikki Bella isn’t done with WWE after returning for a surprise appearance in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match. On the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend addressed her future in WWE following her return last weekend in Indianapolis, IN. “Is this a one-off or is she here to stay,” Bella said of her return. “Keep tuning in. You will see another ‘Fearless’ Nikki appearance, sooner than later, that is for sure. I’m definitely doing more than what I just did on Saturday.” She then teased a WWE return of her twin sister, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella. “Hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come.”

– Seth “Freakin'” Rollins addressed John Cena getting special treatment in WWE, being the only Superstar who won’t have to earn their spot in the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber match in a qualifying match leading up to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto 2025 premium live event on March 1. “CM Punk in the chamber, we don’t love that,” Rollins said. “John Cena, we love that. We love John. John didn’t even qualify, ‘I’m John Cena, I’m doing it.’ Alright, I get it.” Rollins was asked if he tried to declare his way in like Cena, noting he prefers to earn his spot. “You know what, I’ve tried that, they don’t flow with me,” he said. “I’m a guy that likes to earn my way in. I like a good fight. I got a fight in a couple weeks, we’ll get in there, and then I’ll worry about Punk and Cena and worry about getting into the main event of WrestleMania.”

HE IS A VISIONARY HE IS A REVOLUTIONARY HE IS SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lwHugYxSmS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)