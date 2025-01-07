As seen on last night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Hulk Hogan was booed out of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

Several talents from the wrestling world, including Bronson Reed, JTF, Elijah Burke, and others have taken to Twitter to react.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

WWE , pic.twitter.com/FaDQnvtsIS — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) January 7, 2025

Due to injury, you guys missed out on me making Seth and Punk both call me daddy.

Then rip a fat bong and give Hulk Hogan 12 TSUNAMIS!!!#WWERaw #WWEonNetflix #RawOnNetflix — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 7, 2025

https://twitter.com/DaBlackPope/status/1876472718524367148

Getting boo’d on January 6th with the American flag waving behind you is omg. https://t.co/bOc04d0jfr — Alexis Littlefoot – The Big Flexer💲 (@YungLittlefoot) January 7, 2025

One of the BEST MOMENTS in Professional Wrestling history the crowd collectively said "THAT DOESN'T WORK FOR ME BROTHER" https://t.co/stqAPUgA8H — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) January 7, 2025

LA Knight isn’t sure why he’s so over with the fans.

In a new interview with WittyWhittier, Knight commented on the current reactions he’s receiving from the fans. He said,

“Short answer, I don’t know. I really don’t know. because, I mean, if you look at everything that was going on at the time when that rise really started happening, the only thing I could really attribute it to was just taking advantage of some of the time that I had when I was doing the whole deal with Bray Wyatt. But at the time, still, it was kind of like, we don’t know about this guy. But it seems like once I got out of that, I didn’t really have any direction. For months, there was nothing happening with me. But somehow in that time is when, oh, wait a minute. I think we kind of like this guy. I don’t know what it was, but clearly I must have been making the most of my time. Because I wasn’t doing a damn thing. So something was hitting. I don’t know what it is, and I can’t attribute it to anything.”

And finally, Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) attended the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix in Los Angeles on Monday night. Prior to the event, she was spotted on the red carpet.

When asked about a potential return to WWE, Nikki said, “Will we ever see The Bella Twins back? Good question. I just may be here looking at my competition soon, so stay tuned.”

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev reached a divorce settlement last month. This comes after Chigvintsev’s arrest on domestic violence charges in late August.

The district attorney later dismissed the charges in September due to insufficient evidence.

You can check out some clips of Nikki’s RAW cameo below:

NIKKI TEASED A BELLA TWINS COMEBACK!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/wmZkXRRzVj — Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) January 7, 2025