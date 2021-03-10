2020 WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently addressed her in-ring future during an episode of The Bellas podcast.

Nikki, who gave birth last summer along with her sister Brie Bella, has not wrestled since the loss to Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution in October 28. She discussed the logistics of a potential WWE return, noted that she and Brie still want to go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles,” Nikki said. “That’s one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the break up and being back there so quick.”

Brie added, “It was hard for me and I wasn’t much help because I was going through separation anxiety with Birdie and we were so busy. We couldn’t even keep up with time.”

One potential hold up in a ring return would be the 37 year old Nikki wanting a second child. She talked about adding to her family in the near future.

“I want to go back and have my last run be everything I want it to be and you want it to be. So that means I get pregnant in 2023? I don’t want to be pregnant at 40. So, I’m having a tough time,” she said.

Brie followed up and asked about another potential issue – Nikki’s neck.

“I know you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy. I think everyone wants to know, if this WWE run is going to happen, and in our hearts we want it to happen. We know, in the next year or two it’s going to happen because we’ll make sure, but everyone wants to know about your neck,” Brie said.

Nikki responded and revealed that she is not currently medically cleared to wrestle.

“I guess I have been talking about this run as if I’m cleared, which I’m not cleared to wrestle,” she said. “I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises. I’m working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation. Since I haven’t done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda, hopefully the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better.

“I hope that somehow, all these things that I’m doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, ‘You’re strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.’ I need to start that a year out. We’ll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me.”

Nikki noted that she will continue to work on strengthening her neck so that she can get cleared at some point next year for one final WWE run in the ring.

