Nikki Bella is coming to Netflix in September.

One-half of the WWE Hall of Fame duo Bella Twins, Nikki will join comic actor Rob Riggle as the hosts for “CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF,” a live competitive eating special that will premiere on Netflix on September 2.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

ROB RIGGLE AND NIKKI GARCIA TO HOST “CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF” WITH CARI CHAMPION AND CHRIS ROSE CALLING THE MATCH

LIVE ON NETFLIX, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 AT NOON PT

UNDERCARDS FOR THE MAIN EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMPETITIVE EATER MATT STONIE AND GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER LEAH SHUTKEVER

· Actor/comedian Rob Riggle and TV Personality and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly known professionally as Nikki Bella) will host this year’s most anticipated competitive eating event, Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, live on Netflix Monday, September 2 at noon PT.

· Calling the match alongside Riggle and Garcia will be Cari Champion and Chris Rose.

· The main event will be preceded by two epic undercards, featuring competitive eater, YouTuber and 2015 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Matt Stonie versus a yet to be announced opponent, and Guinness World Record holder for eating Leah Shutkever.

· Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef will take place from HyperX Arena Las Vegas inside Luxor Hotel & Casino

· Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef is produced by Den of Thieves.

· David Friedman serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nicole Lucas Haimes, Daniel Calin and Den of Thieves’ Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic and Jared Morell also serve as executive producers.

· CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF is the next live sports event to follow The Netflix Cup and The Netflix Slam along with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event to stream November 15, 2024. Netflix Sports continues to expand its offering as it will exclusively stream WWE Raw every week of the year starting in 2025 as well as stream NFL games on Christmas for 2024-26. To catch up on the long-standing competitive eating rivalry ahead of the rematch – check out 30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry on Netflix in the United States.