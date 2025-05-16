Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has finalized her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, with the court approving a financial settlement that includes monthly child support and two major lump-sum payments.

As part of the agreement, Nikki will pay Artem $3,500 each month to support their son, Matteo. In addition to the ongoing payments, she’s also agreed to provide $200,000 in lump sums—$100,000 upfront, and another $100,000 by the end of 2025.

Legal documents reveal that Nikki will take on full responsibility for Matteo’s speech therapy costs. However, both parents have agreed to split expenses related to his extracurricular activities evenly.

Bella retains full control of her business interests, including all trusts in her name such as Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and her wine label, Bonita Bonita.

When it comes to custody arrangements, Nikki and Artem will alternate major holidays with Matteo on a yearly basis.

Their split followed a turbulent period last year. In August 2024, Artem was arrested after an alleged physical altercation involving Nikki. She later filed a restraining order, claiming he had been violent. Artem denied the accusations, asserting that Nikki was the one who had acted aggressively and fabricated the story.

The divorce settlement was originally reached in November 2024, but it wasn’t finalized by the court until recently.

(H/T: TMZ.com)