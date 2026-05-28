Bryan Danielson may no longer be competing regularly inside the ring, but the former world champion is still making an impact behind the scenes.

Especially when it comes to Brie Bella’s latest WWE run.

During a recent episode of ‘The Nikki & Brie Show,’ Brie opened up about the training process she’s been going through while teaming with Paige as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. According to Brie, Danielson has taken on the role of coach throughout her return, and she credits him for helping elevate her performances.

For Brie, this current chapter in WWE carries extra importance, which is why she’s fully committed to making the most of it.

“This run I’m doing, I know where I stand and how much longer I have and what it is. I don’t want to have any regrets. For me, it’s kind of been my number one priority. It’s fun because I feel like people are recognizing all of the training I’m doing. Bryan is my coach and I think they are all seeing the inspiration of Bryan,” said Brie on the Nikki & Brie Show (see video below).

She continued by praising Danielson’s coaching style, noting that his honest criticism has been exactly what she needs during the comeback run.

“He’s incredible. He’s hard on me, which I need. I love it. He gives me hard feedback every week.”

Nikki Bella also chimed in during the discussion and revealed she’s looking forward to eventually working with Danielson as part of her own in-ring return preparations.

“I can’t wait to have Bryan as a coach on this comeback,” Nikki added.

Nikki is currently out of action due to an ankle injury, though she reportedly hopes to make her return by the end of June.