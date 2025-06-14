While providing commentary during the main event of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Konnan offered high praise for Chad Gable, comparing his presence and aura to legends like Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

Gable responded to the compliment during the “RAW Recap” podcast, expressing his gratitude. He said,

“I’m a little taken aback by that because I hadn’t heard it yet. Konnan, going back 30 years, has always been one of my favorites. The way he’s stayed involved in the industry — and the respect he’s earned for his insight and the way he views what we do — is on another level. So for him to say that… what a compliment.”

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikki Bella discussed the potential of stepping into the ring with Rhea Ripley — and made it clear she’s not interested in playing the good guy if it happens.

Bella, who returned to WWE on this week’s episode of RAW only to be blindsided by Liv Morgan, said the following,

“Well, I think that’s one for the future. When Liv came out like a fireball last night, I was like, ‘Oh sh*t. Okay.’ We didn’t get to interact much before Evolution, so I’m excited for that. But I’ve been saying for four or five years now — I’d love to work with Rhea Ripley. One day, I think it would be incredible. I just don’t want to be a good girl when it happens.”

In a recent interview with Maven on his YouTube channel, Mick Foley discussed the proper and safe way to use a ring bell as a weapon during a match, as well as his preferred technique. He said,

“I always believed in using my body to bring the impact, not the object itself. So I’d charge at you full force with the prop in hand, but I wasn’t actually swinging the bell. I remember Randy Orton saying, ‘I’ve never done this before,’ and I told him, ‘Just run into me as hard as you can — the object should just be along for the ride, not doing the damage.’ Especially with something like a ring bell, you can’t really ‘work’ with it. Most of the time, it’s fine and looks good, but if someone isn’t trained, they could easily split your head open like a ripe melon.”

