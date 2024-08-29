Artem Chingvintsev, husband of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

TMZ.com broke the news on Thursday, August 29, that the “Dancing with the Stars” star was arrested for domestic battery and subsequently booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence charge.

The circumstances surrounding the domestic battery charges that resulted in his arrest are still unclear.

It’s worth noting that Artem’s wife, Nikki Bella, noted via her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she was in Napa visiting as well.

Whether or not she was involved is still a point of speculation right now.

A post was even shared via their Instagram pages earlier this week celebrating their wedding anniversary.

We will keep you posted.