Yet another update has emerged, with comments from Nikki Bella’s representatives, regarding the arrest of her husband of “Dancing With The Stars” fame, Artem Chigvintsev.

The representative for WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella stated the following:

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

In another update from TMZ.com, the victim of the felony domestic battery that led to Artem’s arrest never called 9-1-1. It was noted that Artem “appeared to panic as a result of the alleged victim’s injuries,” and that paramedics and fire trucks were deployed, but Artem apparently contacted them again and called it off.

“We’re told although the paramedics and fire department turned around and went back to the station,” the TMZ article stated. “It’s protocol for police to still respond. At around 9:30 AM, we’re told police arrived and observed injuries on the alleged victim, and that triggered an automatic arrest.”

We will keep you updated as more details surface regarding this story. For previous news from the story, check out the following links:

* Nikki Bella’s Husband Artem Chingvintsev Arrested On Felony Domestic Battery Charges

* Update On Domestic Battery Arrest Of Nikki Bella’s Husband Of “Dancing With The Stars” Fame Artem Chigvintsev